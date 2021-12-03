A World Health Organisation technical lead said there is no full information yet available on the transmissibility of the omicron variant, but more data is expected "within days".

Maria van Kerkhove said: "It’s still very early days of our understanding of this variant. We don’t have all the information on transmission, on if there is a fitness advantage, [or] if it’s more transmissible. There is some suggestion of that but it is early days.

Ms van Kerkhove said while patients are "presenting with mild to severe symptoms", omicron’s severity profile remains unknown.