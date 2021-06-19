One person has died while another two were injured when a tornado struck a shipping container facility in the New Zealand city of Auckland. Extensive damage to homes in the suburb of Papatoetoe was seen as locals called the emergency services to report their roofs being blown away, windows smashed, and trees torn down in the extreme winds. The tornado struck in the morning around 8.30am on Saturday. Authorities at the port of Auckland issued a statement on those killed and injured: “We are shocked by this freak event and our thoughts are with the people affected.”