Actor John Challis, who played Boycie in Only Fools And Horses, has died at the age of 79.

His family said in a statement he passed away “peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer”.

“Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer.”

The Bristol-born actor, who was born in 1942, had an extensive television career.

He was best known for playing Terrance Aubrey “Boycie” Boyce in the long-running BBC sitcom.