Incredible footage captures the moment an orca leaps about 15 feet in the air while chasing a dolphin in Mexico’s Gulf of California.

The video, shared on social media by Afrelandra Glez. Cibrian, shows the hunted dolphin jump out of the ocean, followed by the much larger whale.

The orca slams into its prey in mid-air, knocking the dolphin straight back into the water, as it continues a stunning vault high above the surface.

The leap elicits cries of amazement from onlookers on boats surrounding the spectacle.