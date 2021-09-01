A McDonald's branch in the US is calling on 14 and 15-year-olds to apply for jobs at the restaurant amid a shortage of fast-food workers.

Since hanging a banner up outside of the Oregan franchise urging younger workers to apply, the restaurant has seen a spike in applications.

While 14-year-olds and older can legally work in Oregon, according to the state's Bureau of Labor and Industries, 14 and 15-year-olds cannot work during school hours and are limited to three hours on any school day.

Fast food outlets across the US struggle to fill vacancies as job openings soar to a record high.