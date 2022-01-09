Ostriches race through streets of China after escaping from farm

More than 80 ostriches were seen racing through the streets of Chongzuo in China this weekend, after escaping from a farm.

Footage shared on social media shows the group taking over roads as they run in a tight pack.

According to the Global Herald, the flightless birds escaped after the gate to their pen was left unlocked.

With the help of police, the ostriches were safely returned to the farm and nobody was injured during the incident.

