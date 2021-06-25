Brandon Williams, the nephew of George Floyd, has called for the maximum sentence for Derek Chauvin, the man who murdered his uncle. Williams also said that “our family is forever broken” without George Floyd adding that he believes time heals all things but says it’s “challenging to do so” given the set of circumstances that lead to Floyd’s death. The former police officer, Derek Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.