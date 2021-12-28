Space race: The cosmic missions launching in 2022

2021 saw mankind make great leaps into space, with the first civilian-led mission blasting off.

Yet 2022 promises to see space tourism reach new heights with more opportunities for everyday folk to live out their space dreams.

Nasa will attempt a new moon landing while European and Russian scientists hope to further explore the possibility of life on Mars.

Here we take a look at what space adventures wait for us in 2022.

