Boris Johnson has admitted that former Tory MP Owen Paterson broke parliamentary rules by lobbying the government.

Mr Paterson was found to have fallen foul of the Commons code of conduct by the standards commissioner, before the PM attempted to save his friend from suspension, sparking the current sleaze row.

Speaking before the liaison committee on Wednesday afternoon, Mr Johnson said his decision to back him on the issue was a “mistake”.

Mr.Johnson said: “Do I regret it? Yes I certainly do.”

