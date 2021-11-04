Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has told Sky News that he believes parliamentary standards commissioner Kathryn Stone should “review” her position after her suspension of Tory MP Owen Paterson was blocked by parliament.

Kwarteng told Kay Burley that it was "difficult" to see a future for Kathryn Stone, and that it was “natural” for anyone in a position such as hers to consider their future.

The cabinet minister stopped short of saying the independent commissioner should resign, but it was clear what his thoughts on Stone were.