Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood has suggested the government-backed vote to block the 30-day suspension of Owen Paterson was “a bad day for democracy”.

Mr Ellwood, who abstained from the vote, also suggested “parliament’s reputation has now been damaged”.

“It was a bad day for democracy. We pride ourselves on who we are as a parliament,” the Conservative MP said.

“What we did yesterday was lose our way slightly and forget who we serve. We serve the British people and that’s reflected in the headlines today.”

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.