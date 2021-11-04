Owen Paterson vote outcome 'embarrassing for politics', Kim Leadbeater says

The vote to block Owen Paterson’s suspension in the House of Commons yesterday was “embarrassing for politics”, according to Labour MP Kim Leadbeater.

Leadbeater made the comments when appearing on BBC Breakfast, and said she had been disappointed by some of the media coverage of the vote as it had failed to correctly apportion blame at the feet of the government.

Boris Johnson’s government won the vote overrule the recommendation by the parliamentary standards commissioner by a majority of 18.