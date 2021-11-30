Three people have been killed and six injured in a High School shooting in Michigan.

Authorities received a 911 call reporting an active shooter at Oxford High School in suburban Detroit just before 1pm this afternoon.

The suspected shooter, a 15-year-old sophomore, has been taken into custody and a handgun has been located.

All three victims are believed to be students and among the six wounded, one is a teacher.

During a live news report the scene surrounding the school remains active with police, ambulances and SWAT teams.

