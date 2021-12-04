A vigil has been held in Oxford, Michigan, for victims of a high school shooting.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, is accused of using his father's gun to shoot classmates in Oxford.

Four people were killed and seven injured in the shooting on Tuesday.

Crumbley's parents have since been arrested, several hours after a prosecutor filed involuntary manslaughter charges against them.

Kelly Westbrook, Executive Director, Oxford Downtown Development Authority said: "To the families that lost their loved ones, there are no words.

"The only thing that I can say is that we as a community, we are here for you."

