Oxford school shooter knocked on classroom doors impersonating police, parent claims

The Oxford school shooter knocked on doors pretending to be a sheriff to try and lure students out of classrooms, a parent has claimed.

Fox News in Detroit were told the gunman was "saying he was with the sheriff's office", while the parent added that her son was "barricaded under a desk" during the incident.

Video footage from inside one classroom appears to show the shooter attempting to lure students out.

At least three students died and eight others were injured after a 15-year-old opened fire at the high school in Michigan.

