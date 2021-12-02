Michigan school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley has been formally arraigned in court with 24 charges of terrorism and first degree murder.

Four students were killed and several other people injured in the massacre on Tuesday. Police say Mr Crumbley used a semi-automatic pistol that had been bought for him just days before by his father.

The 15-year-old student at Oxford High School, Michigan, appeared virtually before a judge on Wednesday accused of “methodically and deliberately” gunning down his fellow students. If convicted, Mr Crumbley faces a maximum sentence of life in jail without parole.

