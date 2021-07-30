Oxford has been “twinned” with the fictional Island of Sodor, home to Thomas the Tank Engine.

The city has been voted the UK’s “friendliest” in a study of over 3,000 adults, topping the “Thomas & Friends Friendship Index”.

Launched to mark International Friendship Day on 30 July, a “twinning” sign has been unveiled at Oxford train station, pairing the two worlds.

The Lord Mayor of Oxford, Councillor Mark Lygo, attended the special ceremony, while famous Thomas the Tank Engine character Sir Topham Hatt was also in attendance.