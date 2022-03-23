Boris Johnson says P&O Ferries ‘broke the law’ by sacking 800 workers without notice

Boris Johnson said it appears P&O Ferries had “broken the law” by sacking 800 workers without notice and vowed the government would “take them to court”.

The prime minister also added that the company had a duty to notify the government about the sackings 45 days before it happened and promised that P&O “aren’t going to get away with it.”

“It looks to me as though the company has broken the law,” Mr Johnson said during PMQs.

“We will be taking action, therefore, and we will be encouraging workers to take action.”

