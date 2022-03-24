The chief executive of P&O Ferries has admitted the firm broke the law by choosing not to consult over the mass sacking of 800 workers on the spot.

Speaking in front of a parliamentary committee, Peter Hebblethwaite said there was “absolutely no doubt” the company was required to consult the unions before taking action.

He also offered an apology to the seafarers and their families who have been affected by the sackings, calling it an “incredibly difficult decision”.

