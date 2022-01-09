Heavy snow traps cars in Pakistan as multiple people die in -8C weather

Multiple people have died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles in northern Pakistan.

As many as 1,000 cars became stranded as tourists rushed to view the winter snowfall in the hilltop town of Murree, where 21 died in the extreme cold.

More than 4 feet of snow fell in the area overnight on Friday and into the early hours of Saturday.

The military has confirmed it has rescued more than 300 people as they work to clear blocked roads, amid temperatures that have dropped to minus eight degrees Celsius.

