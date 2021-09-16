A Palestinian artist has revealed his artwork in an exhibition in Ghaza, including sculptures of young Palestinians who lost limbs during conflicts with Israel and the Great March of Return border protests in the Gaza Strip between 2018 and 2019. The video, shot in the Contemporary Art Centre on Tuesday, shows the work of 46-year-old Khaled Hussein. Other items which form part of the exhibition include smaller sculptures of cats and nuns, as well as paintings which are placed on the wall of the building.