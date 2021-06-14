Israel’s new coalition government, led by Right-wing nationalist Naftali Bennett, was sworn in yesterday by the Knesset, Israel’s parliament. The new administration made up of right, left, centrist, and Islamist parties, unseated Benjamin Netanyahu, the country’s longest serving prime minister after 12 years in power. The new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, has promised to be a ‘government of change’, however Palestinian reaction, at least of analyst Hamada Haber, is that the coalition will struggle break the status quo. As part of the power sharing agreement, Naftali will hand over leadership to centrist Yair Lapid in 2023.