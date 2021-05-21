Footage from Gaza shows thousands of Palestinians flooding the streets, lighting firecrackers and waving flags in wild scenes of celebration in the early hours of Friday as an Israel-Gaza ceasefire comes into effect, halting 11 days of bloodshed.

Fireworks light the sky as people dance, cheer and honk car horns to hail the truce, brokered by Egypt between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The ceasefire ends the worst violence in years in the region. More than 230 people were killed in Gaza, including 65 children, while 12 were killed in Israel, including two children.