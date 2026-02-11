Pam Bondi lashes out at Jerry Nadler in shouting match over Epstein question

Pam Bondi lashed out at Jerry Nadler after the Democrat asked how many co-conspirators the Department of Justice has indicted.

The Attorney General faced questions from the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday (11 February) about the handling of the Epstein files and how the Justice Department determined what should and should not be made public under the Epstein Files Transparency Act.

Mr Nadler's question descended into a shouting match between the pair, with Ms Bondi refusing to answer and criticising him for asking.