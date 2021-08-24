Another pandemic similar to COVID-19 is likely to happen within 60 years, Duke University scientists have warned.

The experts claim people born in the year 2000 have a 38% chance of living through another pandemic.

Researchers found the rate at which novel pathogens such as COVID-19 have jumped to humans has increased in the last 50 years.

The increased risk is likely due to population growth, environmental degradation and changes in food systems.

Understanding that pandemics aren't so rare should raise the priority of efforts to prevent and control them in the future, Study Co-Author William Pan said.