Watch live as the European Commission and Council take part in a parliamentary debate about the revelations made in the Pandora Papers, a huge leak of 12 million files exposing money laundering, tax evasion and avoidance.

It comes amid the Pandora Papers investigation, which exposed the secret wealth and offshore dealings of world leaders, billionaires and others.

Yesterday an anti-corruption group said transparency over “who really owns property” would help to solve the “UK’s dirty money problem” following the bombshell leak of financial documents.

Transparency International UK said legislation that would unmask property owners using offshore companies should be tabled before Christmas.