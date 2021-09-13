The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, announced her bid for the French presidency.

Speaking to supporters in Rouen, Normandy, the Socialist mayor said: "Today I am ready, that's the reason why with these supporting people surrounding me.

"Humbly, and aware of this moment's importance, and to make our hopes become the reality of our lives I have decided to candidate for the presidency of the French republic."

Hidalgo said as a woman with working-class, immigrant roots she will try to repair the anger and divisions in French society and win back low-income workers disillusioned with the left.