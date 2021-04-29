The House of Parliament has today been prorogued until 11 May, ending the 2019 to 2021 Parliamentary session. Proceedings in the House of Commons were brought to a close with Black Rod, after Royal Assent was given to all remaining acts. Jacob Rees-Mogg, the leader of the House of Commons, and Valerie Vaz, the shadow Commons leader, were amongst those following Black Rod to the House of Lords, in addition to the Commons’ Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle. A Queen’s Speech is due to be given on 11 May when Parliament returns.