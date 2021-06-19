A 22 year old man has lost a hand after picking up a police riot grenade after attempts to break up an illegal rave in Northen France descended into violence on Friday night. The tensions erupted in a field outside the Brittany town of Redon just two days before the country is due to lift the overnight curfew that has frustrated France’s youth and been in place for eight months. Police estimates there were 1500 people at the event who hurled petrol bombs which the police responded to with tear gas and baton charges.