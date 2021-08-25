A passenger was removed from a Spirit Airlines flight by authorities this week after lighting up a cigarette on a plane as it waited for its gate in Fort Lauderdale.

She was escorted off the plane after Broward Sheriff’s Office Airport District deputies “responded to a disturbance” on the flight, which flew to Florida from Detroit.

Smoking has been prohibited on all domestic and international flights coming into and out of the United States since 2000 – and other rules began prohibiting the habit on certain flights as early as 1988.