Passenger train stranded as storm causes tracks to collapse during flood

A train was left stranded following a storm which left the tracks flooded and partially collapsed.

Footage shows water rushing under the Sunday morning Greater Anglia service after rising water levels created a pothole under the tracks.

Services from Norwich to Lowestoft have now been suspended until 4 February

Network Rail said: “Thankfully no one has been injured, all passengers on the train that reported the incident have been taken away safely and the train has not derailed.”

