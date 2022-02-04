Passengers miraculously escape death after being crushed by mini bus

Passengers have miraculously escaped death after a mini bus fell on its side driving down a busy road in India.

The shocking footage shows a mini bus carrying a group of engagement party guests driving down a road, with a couple of passengers riding on the side of the vehicle.

But seconds later the front left tyre bursts, causing the vehicle to veer over to the other side of the road before toppling over.

A total of 27 people, including children, were rushed to the hospital for their injuries.

Sign up to our free newsletters by clicking here