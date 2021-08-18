Priti Patel has claimed the UK cannot accommodate 20,000 Afghan refugees “all in one go” amid criticism of a scheme that is expected to offer sanctuary to just 5,000 people in its first year.

The government last night announced the Afghanistan citizen resettlement scheme will aim to provide refuge to 20,000 people fleeing the Taliban in the “long term”.

“We cannot accommodate 20,000 people all in one go,” the home secretary said on Sky News when questioned if the government’s plan could cost lives.

“This isn’t just about bringing people over, this is about resettlement.”