Opposition MPs reacted with fury after a Conservative MP who broke lobbying rules avoided suspension following government intervention.

The House of Commons voted to change rules on the way politicians’ conduct is policed on Wednesday, in turn blocking the suspension of Owen Paterson.

As the result - which passed 250 to 232 - was announced, cries of “shame”, “shameful” and “what have you done to this place?” were heard ringing around the chamber.

Labour’s Kim Leadbeater has since described the vote as “embarrassing for politics”.

Sign up to our politics newsletter here.