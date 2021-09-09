Paul Gambaccini erupted BBC Victoria Derbyshire interview after writing an open letter calling for the Metropolitan Police chief Cressida Dick to be replaced.

The former BBC Radio One presenter claims Cressida Dick and the Metropolitan Police “cover things up” and “block the truth”.

“The Met would certainly push back on your statement that they cover-up,” Derbyshire told Gambaccini.

Gambiccini quickly interrupts accusing her of defending the Met Police.

“What is the point in interview me if you’re only going to give them air time? This is ridiculous,” Mr Gambiccini shouted.

In 2018 won a payout from prosecutors over an unfounded case regarding historical sex allegations.