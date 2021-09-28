Former Manchester United player Paul Scholes was filmed topping up his car with a roadside jerry can during the UK petrol crisis.

The footage was filmed from another car and posted yesterday on the Instagram story of his daughter Alicia, as the midfielder is one of the millions facing a fuel shortage during the current energy crisis.

The video was captioned with ‘last time u can have a go at me for having no petrol, Paul Scholes.’ as long queues still persist at petrol stations across the UK.