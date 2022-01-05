Coronavirus testing rules for people without symptoms are to be eased.

The UK Health Security Agency have confirmed that from 11 January, asymptomatic people in England who test positive using a lateral flow test will no longer require a confirmatory PCR test.

It is hoped the decision will free up capacities in laboratories for PCR tests for those who have symptoms.

Rather than seeking confirmation of a positive result from a second test, those who are asymptomatic will be required to self-isolate immediately.

