Wintry scenes from the Peak District as heavy snow and strong winds hit region

The country was hit by sleet, snow and freezing temperatures on Sunday (28 November), following Storm Arwen.

Temperatures plummeted as low as -8.7C overnight as parts of the UK saw their coldest night of the autumn.

The Peak District was covered by a blanket of snow, while Shap in Cumbria recorded the lowest temperature of the season so far with -8.7C, the Met Office said.

Temperatures are set to rise on Monday (29 November), before dropping again by the middle of the week.