A US veteran who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor by Japanese forces during the Second World War has been honoured at an event in Arizona, ahead of Veterans Day taking place on Thursday. Jack Holder, 99, shared his experiences as a soldier during the Veterans Memorial Gala on Sunday, which took place in Scottsdale. Holder was on duty on Ford Island when the attack on the Harbor took place, which killed more than 2,400 Americans. The author and speaker has also made headlines for his plea to receive cards from around the world for his 100th birthday in December.