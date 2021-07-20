A report from Amnesty International details how military-grade spyware was used to successfully hack into the iPhones of several journalists, activists and politicians around the world.

The “Pegasus” spyware, made by Israeli company NSO Group, was sent through iMessages that didn’t need to be clicked or read. The Washington Post also found evidence of “zero-click” iMessage attacks targetting journalists as far back as 2018.

Despite the hacks, Apple claim that iPhones remain “one of the safest devices out there” and that these attacks “targetted specific individuals”.