Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi appeared to back Simone Biles’ decision not to compete in the team gymnastics Olympic final. On Wednesday, Ms Pelosi told reporters she has been “staying up all night” to watch the Olympics. “God bless our athletes. We admire them for their skill and discipline”, she said. The Speaker went on “We admire them as athletes and we admire them as people for having the strength to walk away from it all” appearing to reference US gymnast Simone Biles decision not to compete in the Olympic final for mental health reasons.