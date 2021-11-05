Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that the House will vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill (BIF) and approve a rule for debate on Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act.

She told reporters that the Democrats hope to pass BIF on Friday, with a view to passing the whole domestic agenda in the coming weeks as “a thanksgiving gift for the American people”.

Ms Pelosi’s announcement capped hours of negotiations among House leadership, moderate Democrats and members of the House Progressive Caucus, which wanted to vote on both bills together.

