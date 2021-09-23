Nancy Pelosi has vowed to "keep government open" as she slammed Republicans who voted for a shutdown.

The House of Representatives speaker also took a jibe at former President Donald Trump, suggesting he was "famous for not paying his bills."

"We will keep government open, we have the votes to do that. Then we will go to the Senate again," Pelosi said.

"Why should it be that we as Democrats always come to the rescue?" she later questioned, before taking aim at FOX News viewers and Trump.