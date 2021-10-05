Mike Pence, former US vice president, has accused the media of using the US Capitol riot in January to “distract” from the “failed agenda” of President Joe Biden’s administration. Speaking to Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday, the Republican also claimed that the media wanted to use the 6 January insurrection - an incident which saw perpetrators shout “hang Mike Pence” - to “demean the characters and attentions” of Trump supporters.

“74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again and supported our administration in 2016 and in 2020,” he said.