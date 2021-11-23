Footage published by Chinese state media shows athlete Peng Shuai attending a tennis tournament in Beijing on Saturday (21 November).

The video, uploaded on Twitter by Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese state-affiliated Global Times, appears to show Shuai signing large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Fila Kids Junior Tennis Challenger Final.

Peng, the former Wimbledon doubles champion, had been declared missing since she alleged that former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

