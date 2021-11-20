Missing Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai appeared in a video in which she is seen with her coach and friends in a restaurant in Beijing.

The video was posted on Twitter on Saturday (20 November) by Hu Xijin, editor-in-chief of Global Times, the official newspaper of China’s ruling Communist Party.

In what appears to be new footage released by state media, Peng is seen smiling while her coach discusses plans for her future matches but she does not speak.

The Chinese tennis player disappeared after accusing through a social media post former vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.