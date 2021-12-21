Peng Shuai: China tennis star denies making sexual assault claim

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has denied making sexual assault accusations, in her first media interview since alleging a top Chinese leader had coerced her to have sex.

Ms Peng sparked global concern when she disappeared from public view after posting the allegations online.

She has now said there had been "a lot of misunderstandings" about the post.

Ms Peng told Lianhe Zaobao, a Singaporean Chinese-language newspaper: "I have never said or written that anyone sexually assaulted me. This point must be emphasised very clearly."

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) remains concerned that Shaui is being censored by the state.

