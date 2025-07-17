City Councilman says he shot someone in the head and the mafia got him off

Watch the bizarre moment that a city councilman revealed that he shot someone in the head but was able to escape punishment thanks to his connections in the mafia.

The confession came during a council meeting on Wednesday (16 May) that was held in response to the shooting of 43-year-old Marchello Woodard by a state parole agent earlier this month.

As residents called for justice for Mr Woodward, councilman Mel Witherspoon revealed that as a 17-year-old gang member, he shot some “point-blank”.

He said he “only stayed one night in jail and never went to court” due to him having links to the mafia in New Jersey.

Mr Witherspoon said he shared the story as “when my son told me about Marchello, it all came back”.