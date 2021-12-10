Pensioners brawl in Morrisons car park before being pulled apart by wife

This is the shocking moment two pensioners brawl in a Morrisons car park before being pulled apart in Essex.

Video footage shows the two elderly men scuffling with the man in the red jumper pushing his foe over and punching him.

The wife of the man in the hat then pulls her husband away who shouts: “Get in the car before I put you in it.”

A witness told Clacton Gazette: “I never expected the punches but given their age I thought I had to get out and prevent one of them falling or hitting their heads”.

