A Pentagon spokesperson has said that both al-Qaeda and Isis are a “presence” in Afghanistan.

John Kirby told reporters that the Pentagon “doesn’t know an exact figure” for how many members of the terrorist organisations are present in the country. However he said it does not believe it to be “exorbitantly high”.

Mr Kirby appeared to contradict an earlier statement from the President Joe Biden who said al-Qaeda were “gone” from Afghanistan. Clarifying his statement when pressed by reporters, he insisted that “there is not a presence significant enough to merit a threat to our homeland”.